Northside Baptist Church, Milledgeville, GA

Is prayerfully seeking a pastor to lead us where God would have us as a body to continue our mission.

Northside Baptist is a Southern Baptist Bible believing church and a member of the Washington Association. We are one amazing church that gathers in two different worship environments, one traditional and one contemporary.

We are now seeking a visionary Shepherd called to the pastoral ministry to lead us into future growth and impact and who will guide us in functioning as a New Testament Church.

Click here for an extended job description and for information on how to apply.