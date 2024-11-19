Northside Baptist Church in Tifton, GA is seeking a full-time student pastor to lead middle/high school ministry. Responsibilities are discipleship of students through evangelism and teaching, developing student leaders, enlisting and equipping adult volunteers to assist with the ministry, planning events, mission trips, student camps and retreats. Northside has an average of 45-50 students regularly involved in student ministry. If interested, please send a cover letter and resume to Pastor Stacy at stacy@northsidetifton.org.”