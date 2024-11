New Life Baptist Church located in Bay Minette, Alabama is seeking a Bi-Vocational Pastor who unashamedly preaches the Word of God. We are prayerfully seeking the pastor God has chosen for our church to help lead our congregation into a deeper relationship with Jesus Christ. Please email resume/profile to newlifebaptistch@att.net or mail to Pastor Search Committee, 15011 Glasgow Lane, Bay Minette, AL 36507.