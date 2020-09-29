New Hope Church, Cape Coral, FL

Is seeking a full-time Associate/Worship Pastor with a passion for the local church.

Primary responsibilities include being Chief Disciple Maker who lives out the Great Commission by sharing the Gospel boldly from the pulpit, in the community, and through one-on-one relationships. This pastor plans and executes weekend services, gives leadership to the Worship and Production Teams and will lead worship as needed.

A full job description may be found by writing search@newhopecapecoral.com.