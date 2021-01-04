New Hope Baptist Church, Wauchula, FL
Is currently accepting resumes for a full-time Youth Minister. The Minister of youth is responsible for planning and coordinating the youth program of the church and oversee the Children’s Program.
Applicants must be highly motivated, prepared to grow the program with support of the church and committee. It is preferred that qualified candidates have previous experience on a church staff in Youth Ministry.
Interested candidates should send a resume to krystinrchapman@gmail.com