Seeking full-time Southern Baptist pastor with excellent skills as preacher and teacher, sound biblical base, and heart for shepherding and growing church body. Sunday and Wednesday services, office hours. Maintain working relationship with deacons, committees, and congregation. Two years college, five years’ experience. Willing to relocate. $60K.

Email or mail resumes by June 30

ATTENTION: RON

New Hope Baptist Church

2100 Englewood Rd

Englewood, FL 34223

bestillnewhope@gmail.com