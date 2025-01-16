New Home Baptist Church – Perry, Florida
New Home Baptist Church in Perry, Florida is seeking the man God is leading to be our Minister of Music. This man will be responsible for providing leadership and direction for planning, conducting, and evaluating a comprehensive music ministry. The Minister of Music will assist with assigned administrative tasks of the ministry as well as serve in a supporting role to the Pastor in the total operation of the church. Complete description: https://nhbcperry.com/music_minister