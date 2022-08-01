New Home Baptist Church, Perry, FL

Is prayerfully seeking a full-time Pastor and Spiritual/Biblical Leader. The Pastor shall be the chief executive officer in the Church and ex-officio head of all departments of Church work. His specific duties shall be to give special attention to the spiritual needs of the members, to preach at stated times at the Church, to administer ordinances of the New Testament, to serve as an ex-officio member of all Church committees, and to have supervision of the Church staff unless such supervision is otherwise specifically provided.

See full position overview here.

Resumes and other materials as outlined on the job posting should be sent to resume@nhbcperry.com