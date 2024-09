New Home Baptist Church in Perry, FL is prayerfully seeking to fill the full-time position of Minister of Music. NHBC Perry is a pastor-led growing church. We have all regular weekly services on Sun and Wed. And a full range of ministries for men, women, and children. For qualifications, job description, and profiles: https://nhbcperry.com/music_minister/ . Please submit your resume by sending an email to resume@nhbcperry.com