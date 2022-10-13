New Faith Community Church, St. Cloud, FL

Here at New Faith Community Church, we have 2 immediate personal needs to be filled.

Retired or semi-Retired Pastor to be on Pastoral staff, help with Bible studies, Visitation, Pulpit, as required

Younger Bi-vocational Minister with strong biblical studies background, interested in learning the skills required to run a 200 plus congregation church

Salaries and 403B available, we are a rural church with a strong agricultural background.

www.Holopaw.church https://www.facebook.com/Newfaithholopaw/

Contact Pastor Tim Allen at 407-892-1285 for more information or to apply.