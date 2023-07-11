Christian School Positions

New Christian School, CrossLife Church, Oviedo, FL

By Florida Baptist
Seeking a principal to start a new Christian elementary school in a suburb of Orlando, 5 miles from University of Central Florida. The church runs 1500 in small group attendance and 2600 in total worship. The school will begin Fall 2024; hiring this position is immediate.

Education experience is required; experience in school administration, preferred.  The applicant must be a faithful member in good standing at a Bible-believing church.

Résumé with cover letter to srivera@crosslifechurch.com.

