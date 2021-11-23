Neptune Baptist Church, Jacksonville, FL

We are looking for a Senior Pastor who is committed to the authority of God’s Word and relies on the guidance of the Holy Spirit to communicate it with boldness and clarity so that lives are transformed.

A successful candidate will be a missional leader who is a skilled relationship builder and practices a team approach to staff leadership. Neptune Baptist Church adheres to the Baptist Faith and Message 2000

and is a participating member of the Jacksonville Baptist Association and the Florida Baptist Convention.

If you or someone you know is a pastor that is interested in serving a beach community and diving into a unique and exciting opportunity, please send resumes to pastorsearch@neptunebaptist.org.

Additional details available here.