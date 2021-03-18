Murray Hill Baptist Church, Jacksonville, FL

Is seeking a Children’s Minister, Part-Time Position.This individual will be a part of our staff team and facilitate the ministry to children through the 6th grade.

Primary ministry times are Sunday morning and Wednesday night. Sunday morning is Sunday School based and primarily works with children who are a part of the church. Wednesday night (pre-COVID and hopefully soon) is a ministry to children from our community, most of whom are from families with no affiliation to church. We are currently using TeamKid material.

Additionally there are a few Children’s Ministry events that occur throughout the year, e.g. Easter egg hunt, Fall Festival, that are significant events in the life of our local community.