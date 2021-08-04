Murray Hill Baptist Church, Jacksonville, FL

Is seeking a Youth Minister for a part-time position. This individual will be part of our Church staff team. The Youth Ministry includes 7th through 12th grades conducted primarily on Sunday morning and Wednesday night.

Duties include development, planning and coordinating activities and programs that will foster spiritual growth and Christian fellowship. This individual will recruit and coordinate volunteers in facilitation of this ministry. Education and/or experience is required, as well as the ability to relate to youth. Proficiency in technology and social media platforms is preferred. This position will be open until filled.

Email resumes to Personnel@mhbc.net