LEHIGH ACRES—In the face of “obstacles and barriers that constantly tried to derail and discourage,” Jerome Anderson and his wife knew what their focus had to be.

“Despite challenges, we continued to keep our eyes on Jesus and did all things He would call us to do,” he said.

After a flourishing ministry in West Virginia, Anderson sensed God leading him to move and serve in south Florida, where seven years of praying and serving in interim pastoring, revival speaking and church planting ultimately led Anderson and his wife to just where God wanted them to be. Anderson became the lead pastor at First Baptist Church Lehigh Acres in November 2021.

Preaching the uncompromised Word

One thing that Anderson has learned through the years is that biblical illiteracy is a threat to today’s church, and he took that lesson with him to Lehigh Acres.

“I believe the greatest threat to the church is biblical illiteracy–people not knowing what the Word says and being easily swayed by the world and their feelings. The greatest aid to the church is men standing for the truth and preaching an uncompromised Word,” he said.

“When we came to the church, we wanted to focus on loving God, loving His people, and preaching the uncompromised Word,” he said. “We just wanted to bring the church back into order from the time of COVID.”

Anderson believes it is for this reason—being committed to staying anchored to the Word—that God has blessed the church with multiplication and great spiritual growth.

Since 2021, the church has seen a growth from 20 members to an average of 200 in weekly church attendance.

“A healthy church is one that is growing spiritually,” he said. “It’s not enough to just talk about what the Word says–but allowing it to have authority in our lives and to transform us by the renewing of our mind, to be the hands and feet to this community and beyond.”

And being the “hands and feet to this community and beyond” is exactly what First Baptist Lehigh Acres is known for.

One church, two languages

The southwest Florida church is not only prioritizing the preaching of the Word, but also loving God, loving people and evangelizing the lost.

“Our mission is to love God, love His people, preach the Word and evangelize the lost,” said Anderson.

Seeking to reach the highly diverse community with the gospel, Anderson partnered alongside its thriving Spanish congregation and Spanish pastor, Osvaldo R. Morales del Castillo, to serve the community in more tangible ways.

“We have one church with two languages,” said Anderson, speaking of Castillo. “God brought us together from two very different backgrounds and lives, but once again, He has united us in the Word and the overall desire for this ministry. I am very blessed to collaborate with him.”

Together, the two pastors have prioritized going beyond their four walls and differing languages into the community with a renewed vigor to reach the lost and serve their neighbors.

“Our church is special due to the multicultural and multilingual congregations that gather here,” said Anderson. “We have people from all over the world that gather at our church. Although we have many diverse backgrounds, we find unity in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

The church has intentionally hosted strategic outreach events, partnered with local public schools in Lee County, cultivated a ministry to serve local nursing homes, launched a homeless outreach, conducted a regular evangelism blitz, served in frontline hurricane relief, and more. In prioritizing building a healthy local church and multi-language partnership with the purpose of reaching all people with the gospel—First Baptist Lehigh Acres’ obedience is making ripple effects across the region, resulting in county appreciation and local news coverage.

“First Baptist Church Lehigh Acres is a good example of how a church can impact its community with the gospel,” said Wayne Briant, regional catalyst for the Southwest region.

“We just continue to be faithful to the task God has called us to, praying for His vision and His hands to be in all we do that we may glorify Him for this ministry,” said Anderson. “I have a heart that our churches in Lehigh Acres might work together and have a revival in southwest Florida.”