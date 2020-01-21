Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, Bell, FL

Is looking for a part-time youth leader that loves the Lord and has a heart for reaching teenagers with the Gospel and disciple them as followers of Christ.

Job requirements: Seeking a degree or has a degree in working with youth. Teaching youth Sunday School, leading Wednesday evening service and planning activities.

Pay will be determined depending on experience.

For more information or to submit a resume, contact Pastor Jimmy Fletcher, jhfletcher10@yahoo.com or 850-869-0269