Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, Bell, FL

Is seeking a part-time Minister of Music to lead the congregation during Worship services and direct the adult Choir.

Job requirements: Keep our Music program moving forward and will work with our Pastor and others involved. Loves the Lord and is passionate about the Music Ministry. Knows how to read music.

Pay will be determined depending on experience.

For more information or to submit a resume, contact Pastor Jimmy Fletcher, jhfletcher10@yahoo.com or 850-869-0269