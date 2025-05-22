Mount Olive Baptist Church, Moultrie, GA
Mount Olive Baptist Church, Moultrie, GA is prayerfully seeking a passionate and dedicated individual to serve as our Associate Pastor. This dual-role position includes leading a thriving student ministry (grades 7–12) and supporting the pastoral staff in broader ministry efforts. The ideal candidate will have a clear call to ministry, a heart for youth, and a desire to help the whole church grow in faith and unity. Please send your resume, cover letter and three references to mtolive72@windstream.net