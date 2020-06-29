Church Positions

Mount Carmel Baptist Church, Lake City, Florida

Is seeking to fill the position of Senior Pastor.

Average Sunday Morning Church Attendance is 120 with a mix of both younger families and senior adults.  Church worship style is blended.

Qualified candidates should have experience as a Senior Pastor and should have a bachelor’s degree from an approved Southern Baptist college or seminary.

Resumes may be emailed to CaseyOwens53@gmail.com or mailed to:

Pastor Search Team
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
PO Box 2139
Lake City, FL 32056

