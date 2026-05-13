More Than a Day: How Crossover Becomes a Week of Mission

Pictured above: The Idlewild Baptist Church ministry team helps load bags for a Hispanic ministry in Dallas for Crossover 2025. Photo Submitted

ORLANDO, Fla. — For more than two decades, Eloy Rodriguez has helped lead mission teams into communities through Crossover, expanding what many experience as a single-day outreach into a sustained week of evangelistic engagement.

Rodriguez, who serves as Hispanic pastor at Idlewild Baptist Church, has participated in Crossover efforts since 2000. This year marks his 26th year of involvement.

Crossover is an annual evangelistic emphasis held in the host city of the Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting. Churches typically plan outreach events in the days leading up to the meeting, including community evangelism on the Saturday prior and a Harvest Day on Sunday.

For Rodriguez, those efforts have often extended well beyond a single day.

Eloy Rodriguez, who serves as Hispanic pastor at Idlewild Baptist Church, shares a selfie video while ministering at Crossover Dallas in 2025.

“We have converted it into a whole week instead of just Saturday,” Rodriguez said. “We have slept in chapels, on the floor, whatever it takes. We just want to serve the community and share the gospel.”

In past years, Rodriguez has coordinated teams to arrive early in host cities, partnering with local churches to assist with a range of ministry efforts. These have included Vacation Bible Schools, evangelism training, door-to-door outreach, and light construction or service projects.

The approach has grown into a collaborative effort among Hispanic congregations, with churches from outside the host city joining together to support local ministries. Rodriguez said these teams often function like short-term missionaries, embedding within churches for several days leading up to the larger outreach events.

This year’s Crossover brings a unique opportunity as the annual meeting returns to Florida. Rodriguez said the local setting allows for greater participation while also enabling his church to support other mission efforts.

Teams from outside the state are expected to serve throughout the week, while Rodriguez plans to bring a group from his church to assist with outreach efforts on the primary day of evangelism.

Rodriguez emphasized that Crossover reflects more than a single event on the calendar.

“Acts 1:8 is not a future thing. It is a living thing. For us, this is our Judea,” he said. “This is a lifestyle of missions. And this is the easiest mission trip you can take. It is right here in your backyard.”

During a ministry event at a local park, ministry teams gather with guests to hear a Gospel message. Photo Submitted.

As churches across Florida consider their involvement, Rodriguez encouraged them to view Crossover as an accessible opportunity to engage in evangelism alongside other Southern Baptists.

“This is something every church can be a part of,” he said. “It is right here at home, and it is a chance to see what God is doing across our state and our convention.”

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Editor’s note: Florida Baptist churches can sign up to serve at a ministry site and indicate a commitment to pray for Crossover ministry. Visit flbaptist.org/crossover for more information