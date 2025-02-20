Mobilizing for the Great Commission: Miami Baptist Association’s Mission to Senegal

MIAMI—When Rick Martinez stepped into his role as associational mission strategist for Miami Baptist Association, he carried with him a deep conviction: mobilization must be at the heart of the association’s mission.

With prior experience working with the International Mission Board, Martinez knew the effectiveness of the Board’s commitment to the Great Commission. His vision was clear—connect Miami Baptists with global missions in a tangible and impactful way.

“Our churches in Miami are already involved in mission work in Cuba and beyond, but I saw the need to create more strategic partnerships, particularly in places where access to the gospel is limited,” Martinez said. This passion led to a growing relationship between the association and Southern Baptist missionaries in Senegal, a country with a predominantly Muslim population.

Connecting pastors with the nations

The journey began with conversations among local pastors who already had a heart for missions. Jorge Valdez of Iglesia Bautista Ebenezer had a deep desire to reach those in the 10/40 Window—the region of the world with the least access to the gospel. As a church planter, Valdez is deeply committed to missions. However, when he first arrived at his church, he discovered that the church was in decline, with only eight elders attending meetings. It seemed the church would not be around much longer. Determined to instill a vision for missions, he began preaching about the church’s responsibility to engage in the Great Commission, emphasizing that mission work has no age limit. To his joy, the elders responded to the call.

In 2020, Valdez attended a missions meeting and sensed a clear call from God to go to Senegal. His church affirmed this call and sent him on a vision trip to the country. “We don’t have to wait to reach everyone at home before going to those further away. We can do it at the same time,” Valdez shared. This perspective aligned with the growing mission effort within the association.

Similarly, Howard Harden, another Miami pastor, joined the effort in 2023 when he also sensed a call to Senegal. “We hope to have other churches join us in this mission,” Valdez added, reflecting on the expansion of this partnership.

With these connections, a vision trip was planned. In 2023, a team from Miami traveled throughout Senegal, meeting with both IMB and non-IMB missionaries. What they found was a country open to hearing the message of Christ. Encouraged by this, the group returned in November 2024 for a second trip, reinforcing their commitment to long-term engagement.

Supporting local pastors and planting seeds

The mission team partnered with a local Baptist pastor who works closely with IMB missionary Charles Michelson. Their goal was not only to evangelize but also to encourage and strengthen the work already happening in Senegal.

“We joined them in visiting nearby villages, held medical missions in three locations, and prayed with people. The majority of those who came to the medical clinics were Muslim, yet none refused prayer in the name of Jesus,” Martinez shared.

Despite the openness to hearing the gospel, the team understands that transformation takes time. “Just because they hear it doesn’t mean they believe it. Our mission is to plant the seeds of the gospel, knowing that in a country like Senegal, we may not see the harvest in our lifetime,” Martinez said.

Impactful moments and lasting connections

One of the most significant moments from the trip occurred during an evangelism visit to a nearby island. A group of young men listened as a missionary shared the gospel. Out of the group, one young man made a profession of faith. His commitment didn’t end there; he later sought out the missionaries to get a Bible and spend more time with them, eager to learn more about Christ.

Pastor Harden also has been building a relationship with a Senegalese village chief. While the chief has not yet made a profession of faith in Christ, their growing connection has opened doors for deeper conversations about faith.

A call to other Baptist associations

Martinez believes this type of partnership is possible for other Baptist associations looking to expand their mission efforts. He encourages associations to prayerfully consider their unique strengths and calling.

“Every church and association need to ask, ‘What people groups are already among us that we can reach? What language barriers exist, and who in our churches can help break them? What resources do we have to invest in missions?’” Martinez said.

Looking ahead, Miami Baptist Association remains committed to its work in Senegal, continuing to send teams and invest in relationships. Through strategic partnerships, prayer and a willingness to go, leaders in Miami Baptist Association are living out the Great Commission—mobilizing churches, reaching the lost and strengthening those already on the mission field.