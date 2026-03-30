Missouri Youth Serve on Mission Trip Along Florida’s Gulf Coast

PENSACOLA, Florida — Pensacola-area churches received support in their efforts to reach the local community as a youth group from Missouri spent their spring break serving on mission in Florida.

Through connections made while vacationing in Florida in 2024, Rob Brewer, missions minister at Second Baptist Church in Springfield, Missouri, returned the following year with a group of students to assist local churches with outreach.

A student mission team from Second Baptist Church in Springfield, Missouri served at Beach Haven Baptist Church during their spring break week. The team did yard work and other tasks around the church building to get the site ready for Easter services.

The mission trip has since become an annual event, with the team serving alongside First Baptist Church Navarre, First Baptist Church Gulf Breeze, Living Truth Church, and Beach Haven Baptist Church this year.

“We have been very intentional about creating excitement around mission trips for our youth,” said Josh Phillips, student and college minister at Second Baptist Church.

Each year, the church hosts a “Kingdom First” conference where students share about their personal experiences on the mission field. This helps build anticipation for longer, out-of-state trips as students reach high school and college age.

“The students are able to see that they can do meaningful work for the life of a church and make an impact that counts for the Kingdom of God,” Phillips added.

While in Pensacola, the mission team partnered with local churches to host multiple block parties, utilizing the Pensacola Bay Baptist Association’s block party trailer. The trailer, equipped with popcorn and cotton candy machines, inflatables, cornhole, and other supplies, serves as a valuable resource for churches hosting community events.

About 80 first responders in Gulf Breeze and Navarre received meals and gift bags as a thank you for their service. Second Baptist Church in Springfield, Missouri, students take a picture with first responders while serving.(Photo submitted)

The team also helped First Baptist Church Gulf Breeze prepare for Easter services.

“Second Baptist Church has been incredible in planning and expressing a desire to add kingdom value during their time here,” said John Vickers, pastor of First Baptist Church Gulf Breeze.

At Living Truth Church in Cantonment, the team assisted members with construction projects, including making a home wheelchair accessible. They also distributed cookies and invitations, encouraging local residents to attend church services.

“As a new church plant, we are grateful for their help in getting the word out about our services,” said Jeff Spooneybarger, pastor of Living Truth Church.

“We really want to come alongside local churches to help them reach their communities while giving our students an opportunity to return home with a heart to serve,” said Brewer. “By sharing what they’ve experienced, they can encourage others to go and do the same.”

In addition to outreach efforts, local school teachers received “thank you” bags, and one middle school benefited from a freshly painted multipurpose room. First responders were also honored with a special appreciation lunch.

During the week, the churches partnered in prayer for the local community including more than 400 homes in the prayer walk. Second Baptist Church in Springfield, Missouri, students stop to pray on the beach while serving West Region churches.(Photo submitted)

Alongside the Missouri team, church members in Navarre prayer-walked 200 homes—greeting neighbors, sharing the gospel, praying, and inviting residents to attend church services. The team also assisted area churches by stocking food pantries.

“We love our local churches and are all working together to share the love of God and the good news of Jesus with our community,” said Greg Love, pastor of First Baptist Church Navarre. “None of us can do it alone, but when we focus on Jesus, we can all lift Him up together.”

The 35-member mission team served diligently along the Gulf Coast throughout the week. As the work continues, Second Baptist Church remains enthusiastic about its partnership in Florida.

“We are excited to be part of the Florida Baptist goal of starting 500 new churches in five years and hope to continue this partnership for years to come,” Brewer said.