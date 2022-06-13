Church Positions

Mill Creek Baptist Church, Bradenton, FL

By Florida Baptist
Mill Creek Baptist Church is seeking a Full time Pastor to preach and lead our church. MCBC has an average Sunday morning worship attendance 54 and Sunday School attendance of 30.

Interested Candidates shall submit the following:

  1. A cover letter
  2. Current resume
  3. Detailed listing of ministerial and pastoral experiences
  4. Four references with contact information
  5. Links to recent sermon videos
  6. Salary requirements

Please send requested documents via email to:millcreeksearch@aol.com or mail to Mill Creek Baptist Church    12017 Upper Manatee River Rd Bradenton Fl 34212 Attention: Jerry Wolfe, Chairperson, Pastor Search Committee

