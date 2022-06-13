Mill Creek Baptist Church, Bradenton, FL

Mill Creek Baptist Church is seeking a Full time Pastor to preach and lead our church. MCBC has an average Sunday morning worship attendance 54 and Sunday School attendance of 30.

Interested Candidates shall submit the following:

A cover letter Current resume Detailed listing of ministerial and pastoral experiences Four references with contact information Links to recent sermon videos Salary requirements

Please send requested documents via email to:millcreeksearch@aol.com or mail to Mill Creek Baptist Church 12017 Upper Manatee River Rd Bradenton Fl 34212 Attention: Jerry Wolfe, Chairperson, Pastor Search Committee