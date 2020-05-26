Mentoring ‘call to ministry’ students

Paul

had the mindset of a father, calling Timothy “my son” several times.

Whether

“older sibling”

or “parent” i

s the appropriate image

to

describ

e

the

relationship

with a student

,

in either case there is the concept of family, of being close enough to discuss not just ministry but

all aspects of life.

That connection can be life-giving to both you and the student. Just as a parent might do, help them remember the past and help them dream of the future. Remind them of what God has done in the past in His word, in your

own

life, and in their life. Share your story, as Paul did with Timothy

.

I

ha

ve found that

my call to ministry, and the questions I had during that time,

resonates with students

wrestling with that decision. Most will find it encouraging to be

assure

d

that handwriting in the sky, burning bushes, or fire falling from heaven are neither normal nor required to discern God’s direction

.

