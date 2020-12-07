McGregor Baptist Church, Fort Myers, FL

Is seeking a full-time Worship Leader.

To be considered, we ask that you have BA in a related field (or higher) and at least two years’ experience leading worship in a large church environment.

The role of the WL is to develop worship services in a worship band format that reflects the biblical, theological, and historical principles of worship embraced by McGregor Baptist Church, all under the direction of our Minister of Music. This person will support the vision of the Worship Ministry, while leading the Band-Led service and our Student Ministry Worship Team.

For more information or to apply, click here.