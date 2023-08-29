Mandarin Baptist Church, Jacksonville, FL

We are seeking a Financial Administrator who will ensure that the ministry vision of the church becomes reality through maintaining the church’s financial records and systems. As the church has out-sourced much of the accounting and bookkeeping functions to Supporting Strategies, this position provides the connection between the ministry staff team, church family & Supporting Strategies. Part-Time & Blended Remote/ On-Site. Send Resume to Garrett Johnson at gjohnson@mandarinbaptist.org.