Lovedale Baptist Church, Jackson County, FL
Lovedale Baptist Church, a Southern Baptist congregation, is prayerfully seeking the man God has called to fill the position of full-time Pastor. We are a traditional small country Baptist church located in the family-friendly community of Lovedale in Jackson County Florida. We are looking for someone to lead and grow the church body in Christ-centered worship, disciple believers, and provide pastoral care to our church membership. This full-time position includes salary plus parsonage. Send resume to smdewitt64@gmail.com.