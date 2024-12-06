Church Positions

Lovedale Baptist Church, Jackson County, FL

Lovedale Baptist Church, a Southern Baptist congregation, is prayerfully seeking the man God has called to fill the position of full-time Pastor.  We are a traditional small country Baptist church located in the family-friendly community of Lovedale in Jackson County Florida.  We are looking for someone to lead and grow the church body in Christ-centered worship, disciple believers, and provide pastoral care to our church membership.  This full-time position includes salary plus parsonage.  Send resume to smdewitt64@gmail.com.
