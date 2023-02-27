Church Positions

Loris First Baptist Church, Loris, SC

By Florida Baptist
0 11

With God’s guidance, is seeking a full-time Senior Pastor.  We are a Southern Baptist Church and member of the Waccamaw Baptist Association.  Interested candidates should possess a degree from an accredited seminary and fully embrace the Baptist Faith and Message 2000.  We are seeking a dedicated man of God who will preach the inerrant Word of God without compromise and has a heart for international and local missions.  

If feeling led to do so, after prayerful consideration, please submit a letter of interest and resume to:  Loris First Baptist Church, Pastor Search Committee, 3117 Main Street, Loris, SC 29569 or email to:  info@lorisfbc.com by April 29, 2023.

Florida Baptist
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.