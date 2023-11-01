Lockmar Baptist Church, Palm Bay, FL

Lockmar Baptist Church in Palm Bay, Florida is accepting resumes for the position of Senior Pastor. Our church is a smaller congregation of 50 in regular attendance but has a great potential for growth with the right leadership. Lockmar is a mission minded congregation with ministry to the community through a food pantry, backpacks for school children, school supplies to Haiti, and OCC shoe boxes, Lockmar is a fully cooperative SBC Church. We are multi-cultural and have a great spirit of love. Palm Bay in Brevard County has a population of 128,000. Minimum Education – bachelor’s degree or equivalent. Send resume along with a recent photo to PastorsearchLBC@yahoo.com.