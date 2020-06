LifeQuest Church in Palm City, Florida is seeking to hire a Full-Time Family Pastor.

The primary responsibilities will be to run our Student Ministries and oversee our Children’s Ministry.

A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree is preferred. Compensation is dependent on experience and education.

Interested applicants should submit their resume and cover letter to mike@lifequestchurch.com. Visit LifeQuestchurch.com for information about our church life and ministries.