Life In Christ Community Church of Palm Beach, Palm Springs, FL is searching for a Bi-Vocational lead pastor. We are a mixed ethnic congregation with a primary Filipino population. Average in person attendance is around 30-40 people. Candidates should have at minimum 5 years of pastoral experience, bachelor’s degree pertaining to Theology/Pastoral Degree, and Speak both English and Tagalog/other Filipino dialect/s. Send resumes to contactus@licccpalmbeach.com.