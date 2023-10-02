Church Positions

Life In Christ Community Church of Palm Beach, Palm Springs, FL

By Florida Baptist
Life In Christ Community Church of Palm Beach, Palm Springs, FL is searching for a Bi-Vocational lead pastor.  We are a mixed ethnic congregation with a primary Filipino population.  Average in person attendance is around 30-40 people.  Candidates should have at minimum 5 years of pastoral experience, bachelor’s degree pertaining to Theology/Pastoral Degree, and Speak both English and Tagalog/other Filipino dialect/s.  Send resumes to contactus@licccpalmbeach.com.

