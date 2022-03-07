Life Community Church, Eustis, FL

Is looking to add a Minister to Youth and Children to their caring and compassionate congregation. You’ll get to serve and share the Gospel with grace to young people in an area with a small-town feel, along with access to Orlando.

Life Community Church recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, and the campus is located on a spacious property with dedicated children’s and youth areas.

Visit https://yminstitute.com/job-life-community/ to complete the application form.