Lee First Baptist Church, Lee, FL

is prayerfully seeking a full-time Pastor to lead our conservative church located in Lee, FL.

Lee First Baptist is 115 years old and averages 85 in morning worship. The church is a cooperating member of the Florida SBC and Middle Florida Baptist Association.

Lee First Baptist is committed to biblical teaching and preaching. Pastoral leadership must be able to attract young families while honoring all generations.

Contact: George Webb

8157 East US 90

Lee, FL 32059

WEBBGL@CENTURYLINK.NET