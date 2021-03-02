Kathleen Baptist Church, Lakeland, FL

Is seeking a full-time Worship Minister who adheres to the Baptist Faith Message 2000, has a Bachelor’s in Music, and 5+ years of experience leading worship in a similar size church (200+). Should be talented singer/musician & skilled at sound/audio.

Serves as the primary overseer of the church praise music & seasonal choir. Provides an avenue for all believers to worship and praise our Lord Jesus Christ in spirit and truth.

Email resumes, audio/visual samples to kbcsearchteam@gmail.com