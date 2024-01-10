Kathleen Baptist Church, Lakeland, FL

Kathleen Baptist Church in Lakeland Florida is currently seeking a Senior Pastor to lead us. KBC is a mission minded church with average attendance of 250, and currently has a Student Pastor, Worship Pastor, Children’s Minister, maintenance staff, and administration staff (all full-time). KBC also has a Hispanic church on campus, as well as a preschool and an after-school care program. Learn more: http://www.kathleenbaptist.com Resumes/Cover letter/Links to messages to kbcpastor2024@gmail.com