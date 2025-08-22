Kathleen Baptist Church in Lakeland, FL is seeking a Full-Time FAMILIES AND CHILDREN PASTOR. The applicant should have a clear testimony of faith in Jesus Christ, agree with the Baptist Faith and Message (2000), have a calling to family and children’s ministry with a minimum of 3 year’s experience in children’s/family ministry leadership. Bachelor’s degree required; seminary or theological education preferred. Please email resumes and inquiries to kbcsearch25@gmail.com. Visit our website at www.kathleenbaptist.com