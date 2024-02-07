Journey Church, Mayo, FL

Journey Church in Mayo, Florida is seeking a worship pastor or worship leader. Strong vocal ability. Ability to play a lead instrument a HUGE plus! Worship style is contemporary.

We are currently smaller in number, but we are energetically and passionately growing! In full transparency, we are currently unable to offer a large salary package, however, we are able to provide some compensation which can be discussed.

Pastor Alan Harmon

352-745-2958 or pastor_aharmon@yahoo.com