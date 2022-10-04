Church Positions

Jones Road Baptist Church, Jacksonville, FL

By Florida Baptist
SEEKING AN INTERIM AND/OR FULL TIME PASTOR  We have an established community church placed amid several new neighborhoods on the Westside of Jacksonville, FL. We are currently seeking an interim pastor, while also seeking a full-time pastor.

The pastor must be a man of God, who enthusiastically serves the Lord and has a heart for people. He must have a vision for evangelism and outreach to our community. We are a traditional to contemporary congregation wanting to grow in God’s word and welcome the mission field of our new communities.

