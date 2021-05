Is seeking a Bi-vocational Worship Pastor/Music Minister who adheres to the Baptist Faith and Message 2000. You will be responsible to the church, supervised by the Pastor, for the development and promotion of the music program of the church.

Direct and lead in planning, organizing, developing, conducting, and evaluating of a comprehensive music and audio-visual program for all ages.

Email resumes to Julia.jaxheightsbaptist@gmail.com