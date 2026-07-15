Investing in the mission: Florida Baptists host retreat for church planter families

Pictured above: Juvanio Araujo da Silva, pastor at Iglesia Familia Bautista in Port St Lucie​, and family check-in for the Send Network Florida family retreat in Orlando. (Photo by Tanner Cade)

ORLANDO — Nearly 200 Florida Baptist church planter families, totaling about 600 people, attended a retreat in Orlando July 13-15.

An event geared to celebrate and encourage church planters on the front lines of continuously sharing the Gospel in new communities across the state of Florida, the family retreat again proclaims church planting is a major focus in the state convention’s strategy.

Nearly 600 total people attended the Monday evening dinner session at the Send Network Florida family retreat. (Photo by Tanner Cade)

Funded by the Florida Baptist Convention and further supported through the Send Network Care Ministry, church planters currently in the five-year pipeline under Send Network Florida were invited to attend the retreat along with their whole family. Ranging from families of two to nine, all ages were welcome to retreat together at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort.

On Monday evening, families were treated to a meal along with worship and an encouraging word from Stephen Rummage, executive director-treasurer of the Florida Baptist Convention.

Preaching from Acts 8, Rummage encouraged planters by noting, “God will always lead us to the right place at the right time when he leads the way.”

Stephen Rummage, executive director-treasurer of the Florida Baptist Convention, encourages the 600 in attendance during the Monday evening session of the Send Network Florida family retreat. (Photo by Tanner Cade)

“God is providing so many incredible church planters who are starting new works in Florida that are reaching every area of our state with the gospel, and these church planters and their families are working hard every day and serving the Lord,” shared Rummage after the retreat. “This is an opportunity for them to be refreshed and encouraged. It’s also a great opportunity for us to strengthen our commitment to partnership with Send Network Florida, NAMB, and Florida Baptists.”

On Tuesday morning, George Ross, south regional director for Send Network, led planters in a time of encouragement to faithfully lean in on their calling to lead their new church.

George Ross, south regional director for Send Network, speaks to church planters during a Tuesday morning session at the Send Network Florida family retreat in Orlando. (Photo by Tanner Cade)

“Brothers, the greatest thing that you will be known for is your faithfulness. Your legacy is faithfulness,” said Ross during his session. “Your legacy isn’t the giant church you plant. Your legacy isn’t the podcast you start. Your legacy isn’t the books you write. Your legacy is that you were faithful.”

Designed as a true family retreat, leaders left the remaining time for families to relax and enjoy time together as a break from the weekly pressures of ministry.

“One of the greatest joys of serving as director of Send Network Florida is seeing our church planters and their families cared for well,” said James Peoples, director of Send Network Florida. “Throughout the retreat, I heard story after story of gratitude from planters and spouses who felt refreshed, valued, and strengthened for the work God has called them to do. It was more than an event. It was a tangible expression of care that reminded our planter families they are not serving alone.”

Noted as one of the first times the whole family was invited to retreat together, many planters expressed appreciation for the three-day retreat.

What church planters are saying…

Reynier Martinez, pastor at Iglesia Gracia y Rescate in Fort Myers, takes notes and reads his bible during the morning session of the Send Network Florida family retreat. (Photo by Tanner Cade)

“My wife and I thoroughly enjoyed the Church Planters Family Retreat. It was refreshing, encouraging, and incredibly equipping. For me personally, it was also a valuable opportunity to connect and build relationships with other church planters across Florida. Thank you to Send Network and the Florida Baptist Convention for the incredible love, encouragement, and investment you show to Florida’s church planters and their families. We are truly grateful for your partnership and support as we work together to make Jesus known across our state.”

— Jonathan Edmisten, Hope Church, Marion Oaks

“We would like to thank James Peoples and his team from Send Network and Florida Baptists for the amazing time that was gifted to us. Personally, I think we would never be able to afford a gift like this. It shows me how much the Florida Baptist Convention, along with Send Network, cares about us as people in the trenches, where ‘Right Beside You’ means exactly that. We feel blessed beyond measure and so favored by God to have a team that cares for us. Thank you so much. We can say for sure that we love you all.”

— JR and Emely Pagan, Iglesia Bautista Vino Nuevo, Naples

“As a church planter, I am deeply grateful for the investment Florida Baptists make in pastors and their families. The retreat strengthened us personally and reminded us that we are part of a larger mission of reaching Florida with the hope of Christ.”

— Célio Costa, The Way Family Baptist Church, Jacksonville

“The retreat was a breath of fresh air. It is nice to be around so many church planters, and it was extra special seeing all the church planters with their families for our first dinner.”

— James Blewett, Generations Church, Brandon

“This retreat was carefully crafted to provide the much needed rest and relaxation for the entire family. The intentional encouragement to the planter through the various messages was priceless. The generosity of the Florida Baptist Convention and Send Network is what helps us model it before our families, churches, and the communities we serve. We feel like you’re right beside us.”

— Patrick Chandler, 10:02 Church, Orlando

“This family retreat has been a sweet blessing to our family. It gave us the opportunity to slow down, laugh together, and enjoy the ordinary moments that often become the most meaningful memories. We are deeply grateful to Send Network Florida and the Florida Baptist Convention for their generosity, thoughtfulness, and intentional care for church planters and their families.”

— Arthur Goncalves, Restoration Church of Sanford, DeBary

“We are grateful for the opportunity and support by Florida Baptist to allow my family on this retreat. It was much needed and refreshing for us!”

— Phillip Scarnecchia, Mission City Church JAX, St. Augustine

“Church planting has many ups and downs. One of the greatest ways Christ encourages us in our moments of discouragement is through the testimonies of fellow church planters and brothers. At the retreat, we had the opportunity to hear testimonies from other church planters about what God is doing across the state of Florida. My wife and I were so encouraged and reminded that God is always faithful. Sometimes it’s easy to forget that amidst ministry responsibilities. I’m so thankful to be a part of Florida Baptists and Send Network.”

— Kenny Ortiz, Horizon City Church, Clermont

“Thank you very much for this wonderful retreat and for all the love, generosity and care you showed towards us and our families. We truly spent an extraordinary time of rest, encouragement, and spiritual renewal. We return home deeply grateful and strengthened to continue serving the Lord and fulfilling His mission.”

— Billy Soberón, Iglesia de la Playa, Panama City