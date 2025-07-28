International Seafarers Ministry of Miami responds to cruise ship tragedy

MIAMI–Following news reports of a “personal dispute” between two crew members of Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas–resulting in the death of one crew member and injuries to the other crew member–the International Seafarers Ministry of Miami has stepped up to offer pastoral support, crisis care, and compassionate presence to crew members impacted by the tragedy.

While initial reports about the incident indicated that a crew member had died after falling overboard in the waters off the coast of San Salvador Island in the Bahamas, later reports confirmed that a male crew member from South Africa stabbed a female crew member, also from South Africa, at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 24. The alleged perpetrator then fled and jumped overboard.

With the emergency code, “Oscar, Oscar, Oscar,” coming through the ship’s public address system, indicating a person overboard, Royal Caribbean launched an immediate search and rescue operation, retrieving the man’s body and bringing him back onto the ship, where he was pronounced dead by onboard medical staff.

The woman, who sustained stab wounds to her upper body, received care by the onboard medical team and is reported to be in stable condition, according to a statement from the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Neither the deceased man nor the injured woman has been identified at press time.

‘Ministry of presence’

Upon the return of the Icon of the Seas to PortMiami on Saturday, July 26, volunteers serving with the International Seafarers Ministry of Miami–many from Florida Baptist churches–immediately offered compassionate Christian care to the cruise ship’s crew.

Seeking to meet physical, emotional and spiritual needs of seafarers serving cruise ships and cargo ships, the seafarers ministry often provides services such as free WiFi, snacks, reading materials, Bible distribution and spiritual guidance. However, tragedies, such as the recent incident on the Icon of the Seas, provides unique opportunities for timely and meaningful gospel conversations.

“As the ship returned to Port Miami on Saturday, our ministry remained present and available. Several crew members visited our Port Campus that same morning. While many were understandably shocked and emotionally reserved, the atmosphere was one of ‘quiet grief.’ Out of respect for the crew and the gravity of the situation, we did not press for details. Instead, we provided what we call a ‘ministry of presence,’ offering space, listening ears and prayer,” said Julio Salas, executive director, International Seafarers Ministry of Miami.

“As tragic and shocking as this is, our focus has remained pastoral and supportive,” added Salas, a member of Riverside Baptist Church in Miami.

While based in Miami, the seafarers ministry is international in scope, Salas believes.

“We take the gospel to the ends of the earth, not by traveling across oceans but by serving those who do so, both in cruise ships and cargo ships.

“We take the gospel to the ends of the earth by: building relationships with seafarers during their short time ashore; sharing the hope of Christ through Scripture, prayer and pastoral care in moments of grief, crisis or spiritual hunger; distributing Bibles and Christian literature in multiple languages; ministering to emotional and psychosocial needs, which often opens the door to deeper conversations about faith, meaning and God’s love; and partnering with local churches.”

Marc Johnston, community ministries catalyst for the Florida Baptist Convention, agrees.

“Seafarers work long, hard hours. It can be very lonely for a seafarer who leaves loved ones behind for 10 to 11 months of the year to provide support for the family. The seafarers ministry becomes their home away from home,” Johnston said.

“Many seafarers find hope in Christ. When they do, they become instant missionaries on the ship and when they return home,” he said.

Last year, seafarers ministries based in Florida served more than 200,000 seafarers representing more than 150 countries, Johnston reports. Florida Baptists currently partner with seafarers ministries in seven locations: Canaveral, Miami, Tampa, Anchor House @ Port Manatee,

Jacksonville Cargo, Jacksonville Cruise and Fernandina.

“Seafarers lives are impacted and transformed after hearing the gospel,” he said.

‘Prayers … during difficult and traumatic time’

Immediately after reports of the Icon of the Seas onboard incident surfaced, the International Seafarers Ministry of Miami issued a press release, stating, “Our hearts are broken by this loss of life in our global seafaring community. On behalf of our team and volunteers, we extend our sincerest condolences to the crew member’s family, loved ones, and shipmates. We also lift up in prayer the entire crew of Icon of the Seas during this difficult and traumatic time.” At the time of the press statement, details regarding the onboard conflict and injuries to the female crew member had not been released.

The press release went on to acknowledge the “immense challenges” crew members “face while serving far from home. Seafarers are the invisible backbone of global commerce and tourism, and their hard work and resilience deserve our highest respect and support.”

Commending Royal Caribbean’s “swift response and care for those affected by this tragic event,” the press release stated, “The company has long demonstrated a commitment to the safety, dignity, and welfare of its crew, and we affirm their continued efforts.”

Salas hopes to invite leaders from other port ministries to join him soon in an online time of prayer in the aftermath of the Icon of the Seas tragedy.

The Icon of the Seas, deemed the world’s largest cruise ship, first entered service in January 2024 and can accommodate up to 7,600 guests in addition to a crew of up to 2,350.

Each year, close to 2,500 ships reach PortMiami, with more than 30,000 seafarers from the world.