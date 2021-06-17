Ingleside Baptist Church, Macon, GA

Is looking for our next Preschool Minister. Ingleside a healthy, biblically-oriented, SBC, averaging approximately 2,100 in worship.

The Preschool Minister will lead our Preschool Ministry Team, which includes the Associate Preschool Minister, the Assistant to the Preschool Minister, the Mother’s Morning Out and Childcare Director, and the Weekday Preschool Director. The Preschool minister will oversee all aspects of Preschool Ministry programming, including managing the budget, and recruiting and training approximately 100 volunteers.

Candidates should have a Master’s of Divinity or equivalent, and 3+ years leading a preschool or children’s ministry. Contact: Justin Nalls at jnalls@ingleside.org for more information.