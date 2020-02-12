Ingleside Baptist Church, Macon, GA

Is seeking a Production Ministry Associate

Provide excellence in Technical Production at Ingleside by assisting the Production Ministry Director through supporting weekend services, training and equipping volunteer teams, and maintaining church-wide.

Must be a college graduate and have high competency of computer skills, systems, and programs for graphic design, projection, video, audio production systems.

More information about the position here and more information about the church at ingleside.org.

Please email resumes to chawkins@ingleside.org.