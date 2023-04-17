Church Positions

Ingleside Baptist Church, Macon, GA

Is seeking a Production Associate able to provide excellence in Technical Production by assisting the Production Ministry Director through supporting weekend services, training and equipping volunteer teams, and maintaining churchwide production systems. Minimum requirements include a college degree and high competency of computer skills, systems, and programs for graphic design, projection, video, and audio.

