Indian Rocks Baptist Church, FL
Is looking for a full-time contemporary worship leader.
The contemporary worship leader will report to the worship pastor and be responsible for planning/leading the modern worship service (one of 3 styles offered at Indian Rocks). He should have strong instrumental and vocal skills, and be well-versed in relevant technology, especially Ableton Live.
All details, including a link to the church’s statement of belief and an extended description of who we are seeking can be found here.