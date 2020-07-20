Church Positions

Indian Rocks Baptist Church, FL

Is looking for a full-time contemporary worship leader.

The contemporary worship leader will report to the worship pastor and be responsible for planning/leading the modern worship service (one of 3 styles offered at Indian Rocks).  He should have strong instrumental and vocal skills, and be well-versed in relevant technology, especially Ableton Live.

All details, including a link to the church’s statement of belief and an extended description of who we are seeking can be found here.

