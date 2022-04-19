Immanuel Baptist Church, The Villages, FL
A Traditional Southern Baptist Church servicing the largest retirement community in the USA (The Villages, FL). Our adult membership 350-400 (In-service and on-line combined).
Seeking Full Time Senior Pastor Southern Baptist ordained and seminary completion. Beliefs consistent with Southern Baptist Faith and Message 2000. Salary and Benefit package.
Website: www.ibctv.org
Send your detailed resume, photo and testimony to: rdreidsr@aol.com and sigridgoins@gmail.com