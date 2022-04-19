Church Positions

Immanuel Baptist Church, The Villages, FL

By Florida Baptist
0 85

A Traditional Southern Baptist Church servicing the largest retirement community in the USA (The Villages, FL).  Our adult membership 350-400 (In-service and on-line combined).

Seeking Full Time Senior Pastor Southern Baptist ordained and seminary completion.  Beliefs consistent with Southern Baptist Faith and Message 2000.  Salary and Benefit package.

Website:  www.ibctv.org

Send your detailed resume, photo and testimony to: rdreidsr@aol.com and sigridgoins@gmail.com

Florida Baptist
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.