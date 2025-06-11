Immanuel Baptist Church, Tallahassee, Fl is seeking a Financial Assistant. Be an active member of a local church and demonstrate a commitment to Jesus Christ as their personal Lord and Savior. Reports to the Associate Pastor. Responsibilities include Managing contributions, Maintaining Financial Records, Knowledge of accounting software, Budgeting and Financial Planning, Disbursement of Funds, Reporting to Church Leadership, Human Resources, Payroll processing, Tax Compliance while maintaining confidentiality and security. Qualifications/Education: Bachelor’s degree in accounting, business or related field. Equivalent experience may be considered. Please submit resumes to: kim@myibclife.com.