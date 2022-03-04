Church Positions

Immanuel Baptist Church, Oxford, FL

By Florida Baptist
Currently seeking a full-time Senior Pastor with seminary training, deep Bible knowledge, a caring and compassionate person desiring to be a leader in this loving church of senior believers. Membership of 350 (in-person and on-line combined). Visit IBCTV.org for additional church info. The Villages tri-county area has much to offer.

Must be a committed Christian with qualifications of Pastor as outlined in 1 Timothy 3:1-7 and Titus 1:5-9.  His beliefs should be consistent with Southern Baptist Faith and Message 2000.

Offering a salaried position with benefits to be discussed. Forward your resume to: sigridgoins@gmail.com

