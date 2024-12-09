Church Positions

Immanuel Baptist Church, in Tallahassee, FL

By Florida Baptist
0 5

Immanuel Baptist Church, in Tallahassee, FL is seeking a full-time Minister of Worship who will lead contemporary worship and coordinate all other musical worship services, including traditional worship.  This position offers a competitive salary and benefits package.  A college degree or equivalent training & 5+ years’ experience required. To apply, submit a resume, or to request more information, write to paul@immanuelonline.com, indicating “Minister of Worship Search Committee” in the email subject line.

Florida Baptist
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.