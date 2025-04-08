Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz, FL

Director of Special Needs Ministry – Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz, Florida, is looking for a compassionate and dedicated individual to lead its Special Needs Ministry. The position includes offering spiritual support and inclusive programs for individuals with disabilities and their families. Responsibilities include coordinating volunteers, creating adaptive worship experiences, nurturing a welcoming space for spiritual growth, and other administrative tasks. Preferred Qualifications: Undergraduate degree and experience working with individuals with special needs. Contact: Jinnie Stephenson @jstephenson@idlewild.org, 813-264-1515